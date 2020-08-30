North Macedonia government wins confidence vote

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s parliament has approved a new left-wing coalition government. Under a coaltion agreement, the Social-Democrat-led government will eventually be headed by the country’s first ethnic Albanian prime minister. After two days of heated debate, lawmakers voted 62-51 Sunday in favor of the new government led by Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev, 46. Seven members were absent. Zaev and his coalition partners won 62 of the Parliament’s 120 seats in the July election.