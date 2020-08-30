State TV: 4 migrants die in fire on boat off Italian coast

ROME (AP) — Italian state TV says at least four migrants perished after a fire erupted on their small sailboat and several people ended up in the sea off the southern coast of Italy. LaPresse news agency said about 20 migrants had been aboard the sailboat near Crotone. Italian coast guard and customs boat crews rescued most of the migrants, but RAINews24 said two were missing. Earlier on Sunday, the arrivals of hundreds of migrants worsened severe overcrowding on the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa and triggered protests among islanders. Lampedusa’s mayor vowed to call a protest strike to demand the Italian government lessen dangerous overcrowding in migrant shelters.