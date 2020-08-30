Kansas candidate admitting abuse had liberal message, base

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old Kansas House candidate narrowly won his primary race with an appeal to young, liberal voters in a safe Democratic district after running for local office just the year before. Aaron Coleman has put the Kansas Democratic Party in an unwanted spotlight because he admitted before the Aug. 4 primary to circulating revenge porn and abusing young girls online. But his 14-vote victory over seven-term state Rep. Stan Frownfelter in a Kansas City district shows how social media and door-to-door campaigning can rouse voters when a district hasn’t seen a contested primary in years. It also demonstrates how a liberal platform resonates with many Democratic voters.