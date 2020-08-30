Jockey Club boss resigns after evidence of bullying, racism

LONDON (AP) — The Jockey Club’s group chief executive has resigned after a review found evidence to support allegations of “bullying behavior” and “inappropriate racist comments.” Delia Bushell was one of 19 witnesses interviewed as part of a review into allegations about her conduct and the findings made it “untenable” for her to stay in the role, the organization’s board said. The Jockey Club owns a number of high-profile tracks including Aintree, Cheltenham, Epsom and Newmarket. Nevin Truesdale has been appointed as acting group chief executive.