Girl, 7, killed in drive-by shooting during party in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending a birthday party in northern Indiana. Authorities say the shooting occurred Saturday evening when multiple shots were fired from a vehicle driving by the home in South Bend. The girl was seriously injured and later died at a hospital. Although several people were standing in front of the home, she was the only victim. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.