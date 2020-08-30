FAA: Airplane with 4 on board crashes in Bryan, Texas

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Three people have been killed and a fourth critically injured when a plane crashed at the city-owned airport in Bryan, Texas. City spokesperson Kristen Waggener said details of the Sunday afternoon crash, including an possible cause, were not yet known. Federal Aviation spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said the single-engine airplane with four people on board crashed at at Coulter Field Airport, about 85 miles northwest of Houston shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The names of those on board have not been released. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.