Experts seek blood samples to identify Kosovo war missing

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union’s mission in Kosovo has called on ethnic Albanians in the country to give blood samples to help identify the remains of people missing for more than two decades since Serb police and paramilitary forces took them from Kosovo. The mission made the call on Sunday, the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. Some 1,643 ethnic Albanians are still unaccounted-for since the 1998-1999 armed uprising by ethnic Albanian separatists that led to a bloody Serb crackdown. Expert Tarja Formisto says the lack of new and credible information on the exact location of graves makes the process of locating the remains very difficult.