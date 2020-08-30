Eau Claire residents rally in solidarity with Jacob Blake

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you were downtown Saturday evening, you may have noticed a few hundred people gathering in a solidarity rally for Jacob Blake.

In a march from Randall Park to the Eau Claire County Government Center, residents protested his shooting and demanded police reform, while others countered that protest with views of their own.

The march was co-organized by the Eau Claire Justice League, Uniting Bridges, Eau Claire Rise Up, and United We Assemble.

Ralliers chanted the names George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake.

Attendees said they marched to stand in solidarity with the black community while pushing for local governments to do more when it comes to preventing similar events.



"They're calling for us as legislatures to take action, which we should be doing come Monday because we have been called to a special session on this subject," said Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire). "I'm very hopeful that my leaders from the other side of the aisle can actually take it seriously and let us do our jobs."



Smith said he was excited to see so many people come and listen to the impassioned speeches before he heads back to Madison to try and create change on the state level.

Alongside the protest, officially named "The Justice for Jacob Blake Solidarity Rally" there were about a dozen counter-protesters.



"I fought for this country, put in eleven years and I'm proud of what I served and some of these young guys, kids, they don't understand what we fought for," said counter-protester Rory Schutte.



In remarks from some of the counter-protesters, they told News 18 they didn't understand what injustices are being protested and are troubled by the way protesters are challenging the government.



However, the president of Uniting Bridges, Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, said when she spoke to the group, both sides were able to find common ground.



"They were here because they thought we were going to burn this down," Ducksworth-Lawton said, pointing to the government center. "And once we started talking it turned out we're really very similar, but that really is Eau Claire."



Director of Political Operations with the Eau Claire Justice League, Luke Seidel, said it truly comes down to using power to promote change.



"Black Lives Matter" really just means that we stand in solidarity," Seidel said. "One thing I've tried to say again and again is we need to use white privilege against white power."