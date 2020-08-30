Eau Claire Fire and Rescue promotes first woman to lieutenant

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For the first time, a woman has been promoted to the position of Lieutenant in Eau Claire Fire and Rescue.



Natasha Myer has been with Eau Claire Fire Department since July of 2008. She is one of five women that are firefighters in Eau Claire.

Myer said she hopes her accomplishments will inspire not only young people in general but especially, other female firefighters.



"For a long time, it was kind of a boys club. It's changing, though," Myer said. "You can see the progression and here, I never ever felt like I had to be one of the boys, it was always just accepted that I'm a female."



According to Myer, her new position involves managing the crew and leading them on calls.



She said she loves the job because she loves facing new challenges every day.