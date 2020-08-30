Coronavirus worries force election officials to get creative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Finger coverings for voters using touchscreen ballot machines. Single-use pens instead of “I Voted” stickers. Separate voting stations for people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. These are just some ways state and local election officials are managing the upcoming presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They say they are trying to make voting as safe as possible, providing hand sanitizer and masks. They also are making accommodations for voters who test positive for the disease but did not plan to vote by mail. Election officials say the most important thing voters can do is to make a plan.