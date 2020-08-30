1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person was fatally shot late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as Black Lives Matter protesters and people from a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters clashed in the streets. It wasn’t clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters in the city’s downtown. Oregon’s largest city has been the site of nightly protests for three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Trump referenced the city in a speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention.