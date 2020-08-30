MTV VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman; The Weeknd, DaBaby perform

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, a night highlighting music and pop culture, kicked off with heartfelt words in memory of Chadwick Boseman, as host Keke Palmer told viewers the event was dedicated to the “Black Panther” icon. Boseman died Friday. Moments after, the Weeknd brought his “Blinding Lights” music video — where he is bruised and blooded in a red suit — to life. He performed the upbeat No. 1 hit on the side of the New York high-rise building. DaBaby also performed, running through several of his hits, including “Rock Star.” The first televised award — best collaboration — went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for “Rain on Me.”