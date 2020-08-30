 Skip to Content

Bell, Polanco homer off Woodruff as Pirates beat Brewers 5-1

4:44 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco homered off Brandon Woodruff and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1. Bell broke a 1-all tie in the fourth with a towering, two-run blast that hit an SUV parked well above the wall in right-center as part of a promotion. The Pirates stayed in front the rest of the way to hand Woodruff a rare loss at Miller Park. The right-hander entered Sunday having gone 10-0 with a 2.89 ERA in 16 home starts over the past two seasons. He struck out seven but allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in five innings.

Associated Press

