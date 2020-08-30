August ends with morning rain chances

After a beautiful weekend, rain chances increase Sunday night into Monday with an approaching cold front. It was a chilly start to the day, with a low of 49 in Eau Claire, and widespread lows between 40 and 50 across the area. By this afternoon, temperatures made it into the mid to upper 70s by this afternoon.

We could see a few light scattered showers this evening, but better chances for rain or storms arrive after midnight. There will be a chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms overnight, and showers or storms will become likely into Monday morning. The bulk of the activity should be out of the area by noon. There could be a couple stronger storms, but the overall threat for severe weather is low.

By Monday afternoon, we will start to see decreasing clouds with just a very slight chance for a lingering shower. By Monday evening, we will be under a partly cloudy sky. It will be a cooler day overall, with highs only in the low to mid 70s.

As high pressure settles in behind the front, we will continue to see cooler than average temperatures continue into Tuesday and Wednesday morning with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will likely be closer to average on Wednesday, but temperatures will be slightly below average in the low to mid 70s for much of the upcoming week.

Humidity won't be much of a concern this week either with dew points largely in the upper 40s into the 50s. It will be a largely dry week with a good amount of sunshine as well. We will see another slight chance for showers toward the middle of the week, but it doesn't look like it will amount to much. After Monday morning, our next best chance for rain looks like late next weekend.