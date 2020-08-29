What does Walmart see in TikTok? Millions of young shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart may be the world’s largest retailer but it has mostly failed in its efforts to break Amazon’s online dominance. Could TikTok, a fast-growing 3-year-old app filled with goofy videos, be the answer? TikTok’s U.S. business appears up for grabs. The Trump administration trying to force a sale, claiming national-security risks due to its Chinese owner, ByteDance. Walmart teaming with tech giant Microsoft in a joint bid for the app. The big-box retailer has given only a vague rationale for why it would want TikTok, but it appears to boil down to its vast audience of young people. TikTok’s e-commerce business is small today but it says it has 100 million users in the U.S.