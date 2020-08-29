‘A time to pick up:’ Hurricane-hurt Louisiana begins cleanup

CAMERON PARISH, La. (AP) — Residents in southwestern Louisiana are embarking on the epic task of clearing away felled trees, ripped-off roofs and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura tore through parts of the state. The U.S. toll from the Category 4 hurricane rose to 16 deaths, with more than half of those killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators. President Donald Trump toured the damage from Laura in Louisiana and Texas on Saturday. He and Gov. John Bel Edwards made their way down a street blocked by trees and where houses were battered by the storm.