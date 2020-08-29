Riots in Sweden after Quran burning by far-right activists

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police say far-right activists have burned a Quran in the southern city of Malmo, sparking riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest. Rioters set fires and threw objects at police and rescue services Friday night, slightly injuring several police officers and leading to the detention of about 15 people. The violence followed the burning Friday afternoon of a Quran near a predominantly migrant neighborhood carried out by far-right activists that was filmed and posted online, according to the TT news agency. Later, three people were arrested on suspicion of inciting hatred against an ethnic group after kicking the Muslim holy book.