Hamilton dedicates F1 pole position to Chadwick Boseman

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — After clinching the record-extending 93rd pole position of his distinguished career, Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton stood proudly on top of his all-black Mercedes and crossed his arms in memory of a hero of his own. He dedicated his latest exceptional drive at the Belgian Grand Prix to American actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer on Friday at the age of 43. Hamilton said “a superhero died last night so that was really weighing heavy on me.” Hamilton set a track record at the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) circuit located in the Ardennes forest. He finished .511 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and .526 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.