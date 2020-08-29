Fantastic weather continues into Sunday

It's the last weekend of August, and it's been absolutely beautiful so far. Fortunately, that continues into Sunday.

Temperatures both early this morning and this afternoon were near average with low humidity. Temperatures tonight will be cooler though, with lows in the low 50s expected. It will still be good open window weather, but it will definitely be on the chilly side by Sunday morning.

Any lingering clouds from this afternoon will diminish after sunset, leading to a clear night and a sunny start to Sunday morning. We will see plenty more sunshine into Sunday, but will likely see increasing clouds by Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching front.

Thankfully, rain chances look to hold off until Sunday night into Monday. We'll see a chance for showers into Monday, and cooler temperatures will prevail into much of next week as we go into September.

After Monday, we'll only see a few slight chances for showers or storms next week, but we aren't expecting a ton of rain, and high temperatures will largely be in the 70s, which is near or slightly below average.