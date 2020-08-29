Caravan of Trump supporters rallies in Oregon’s biggest city

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump has driven into downtown Portland to show their support of him in a part of the city that has been the site of nightly protests for three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The caravan of about 600 vehicles headed for downtown Saturday night after a rally in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center shopping mall. The Oregonian/Oregonlive.com reports many of the rally-goers waved Trump flags. Saturday’s rally was the third consecutive weekend that pro-Trump demonstrators converged in and around Portland, leading to clashes with counter protesters.