Bucks resume NBA playoffs after sparking historic stoppage

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks came to the arena and prepared for a game, just as they did three days earlier. This time, they played it. The rescheduled Game 5 of the Bucks’ series against Orlando began Saturday as the NBA postseason resumed after a historic stoppage. The players hope it will bring change in their communities. The teams had been scheduled to play Wednesday afternoon, but the Bucks decided not to take the court to show their anger over the police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. Other games across other sports were then postponed. Says Bucks guard Wesley Matthews: “We know this is going to be a long, ongoing process.”