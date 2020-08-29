Hundreds gather for Kenosha march against police brutality

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A crowd of hundreds has gathered in Kenosha for a march and rally against police violence. The event comes nearly a week after an officer shot Jacob Blake, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed. Music played over a loudspeaker and someone played a guitar and sang a spiritual as Saturday’s march began with the atmosphere of a community affair. Members of Blake’s family, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore and other community leaders are expected to speak. Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey and two other officers were responding to a domestic abuse call on Sunday when Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back.