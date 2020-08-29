Biden, aiming at Trump, says he won’t use military as ‘prop’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden says that as president, he’d never use the military “as a prop or private militia.” And he’s accusing President Donald Trump of employing U.S. forces to settle “personal vendettas” and violate citizens’ rights. The Democratic presidential nominee made the remarks in a virtual address Saturday to the National Guard Association of the United States’ general conference. His comments came a day after Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Congress that the armed forces will have no role in carrying out the election process or resolving a disputed vote.