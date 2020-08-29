Berlin police shut down protest against virus restrictions

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police ordered a protest by people opposed to Germany’s pandemic restrictions to disband after participants refused to observe social distancing rules. Tens of thousands of people had gathered at the Brandenburg Gate before marching through the German capital in a show of defiance Saturday against Germany’s coronavirus prevention measures. Protesters carried a wide range of grievances and banners proclaiming their opposition to vaccinations, face masks and the German government in general. Germany has seen an upswing in new cases in recent weeks. Along the route were several smaller counter-protests where participants shouted slogans against the far-right presence in the anti-mask rally.