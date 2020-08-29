Amid virus lockdowns, prison ministry groups had to adapt

With lockups across the U.S. closed to visitors as the coronavirus runs amok inside, faith-based organizations have had to adapt and innovate to maintain their prison ministries. Some are recording content for wide distribution behind bars. Others are taping religious services and providing them to correction departments or mailing religious lessons and messages of inspiration directly to inmates. Still others are supplying Bibles and other religious books and magazines for prison libraries. One of the most ambitious and successful initiatives is Prison Fellowship’s Floodlight. Developed in March, it’s now in 43 states and reaching more than 400,000 inmates nationwide.