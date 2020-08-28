West Africa leaders want Mali junta to leave power in a year

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — West African leaders have urged Mali’s junta to take no more than one year to hand over power to a civilian government. The regional heads of state held another virtual summit after initial negotiations with the military coup leaders failed. The junta has met one of the regional bloc’s demands, releasing former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Thursday more than a week after his midnight resignation that followed the coup. But the junta has proposed waiting until 2023 to hold new elections, a condition immediately rejected by the 15-nation bloc known as ECOWAS.