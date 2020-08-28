Laura’s leftovers move east, leaving a disaster in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The once fearsome Hurricane Laura is now a tropical depression, but still unleashing heavy rain and tornadoes are possible over the Tennessee River Valley. The disaster zone along Louisiana’s coast is a hot mess, with more thunderstorms expected Friday complicating recovery efforts. And more than 750,000 customers are without power in the wake of the storm, which killed six people, mostly from falling trees. The National Weather Service says tornadoes and flooding is possible as the depression moves east, and the Mid-Atlantic states could see Laura become a tropical storm again this weekend when it hits the Atlantic ocean.