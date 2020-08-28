Venezuelan politician jailed in 2018 drone attack sent home

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials have released an opposition politician jailed over two years ago on suspicion of taking part in a failed drone attack on President Nicolás Maduro. Relatives of Juan Requesens on Friday said the 31-year-old politician has been placed on home detention. Venezuelan security forces arrested him days after the August 2018 attack when two drones detonated at an outdoor military ceremony. Maduro wasn’t injured. Rafaela Requesens says her brother will sleep at home in his own bed, but they won’t stop fighting until all those that opposition leaders consider political prisoners have been released. She posted images of Requesens arriving home to embraces.