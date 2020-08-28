South Africa ends ban on cigarettes, but smuggling may stay

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Cigarette smuggling boomed in South Africa during its nearly five-month ban on legal sales as part of its anti-COVID-19 measures. Even though legal sales are once again permitted, many in the tobacco industry think the illegal trade will continue. South Africa imposed the unprecedented ban to prevent respiratory problems associated with COVID-19, but few smokers were deterred, thanks to a thriving black market. There was a rush of sales of cigarettes when the ban was lifted this month, but some of South Africa’s cigarette manufacturers say they fear the growth of the illegal market during the prohibition period could have a lasting impact.