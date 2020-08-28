Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman

Mark Ruffalo, Jordan Peele and Marvel Studios were among many expressing shock, grief and gratitude in the wake of the loss of Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at age 43. Boseman’s “Avengers” co-star Ruffalo said he was “an immense talent” whose “greatness was only beginning.” Peele called Boseman’s death “a crushing blow.” Marvel said Boseman’s legacy “will live on forever.” Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who like Boseman is a graduate of Howard University, said Boseman “left too early but his life made a difference.”