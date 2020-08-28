Scattered storms bring relief from the humidity over the weekend

After a line of stronger storms this morning with heavy rain, frequent lightning and a few stronger wind gusts, a few more scattered storms will be possible through midday.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for St. Croix and Pierce County through 9 AM. Since storms have been sub-severe, we do not expect this to get extended eastward for this morning round of storms.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for portions for eastern Jackson county through 9:45 a.m. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Jackson county and south-central Wisconsin until 7 pm tonight.

Over 6 inches of rain has already fallen in Adams, Juneau, and Monroe county along I-94 towards the Wisconsin Dells. Watch for flooded roadways and DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOOD WATERS!

We can't rule out more isolated showers and thunderstorms through around 5 or 6 pm, with the strongest severe threat in far southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Strong winds, large hail, flash flooding, and a few tornadoes will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has the Chippewa Valley in a marginal (green), level 1 risk for severe storms with the same hazards.

After these storms push through Friday, dew points will start to really plummet as high pressure moves in from the west. This will clear us out for the weekend and bring highs in the mid to upper 70's along with abundant sunshine.

Next week it looks like we'll start with scattered rain showers Monday and temperatures will hang near or below average as we head into September.