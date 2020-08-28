Russian navy conducts major maneuvers near Alaska

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian navy has conducted major war games near Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the biggest such drills in the area since the Soviet times. The Russian navy chief said Friday that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea that involved multiple practice missile launches. The navy chief emphasized that the drills are part of Russia’s efforts to boost its presence in the Arctic region and protect its resources. U.S. Northern Command spokesman Bill Lewis noted that the Russian military exercise is taking place in international waters, well outside the U.S. territorial sea.