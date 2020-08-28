 Skip to Content

River Falls arena could win $150K in upgrades this weekend

Kraft Hockeyville USA

River Falls (WQOW) - Your vote for a River Falls ice rink could help it earn $150,000 in upgrades.

Wildcat Centre Arena is one of four finalists for the honor of Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020.

Voting begins at 6:00 a.m. Saturday and closes at 10:00 a.m. Sunday. The winner will be announced on Sunday.

The other finalists include rinks from East Grand Forks, Minnesota, El Paso, Texas, and Wichita, Kansas.

River Centre Arena is owned and operated by the River Falls Youth Hockey Association, which is a volunteer-run organization.

Nick Tabbert

