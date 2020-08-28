Protesters hold sit-in at Portland mayor’s condo building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters took to the Portland mayor’s condo lobby Friday night as protests against racial injustice persist. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the protesters’ demands include police budget reductions and Mayor Ted Wheeler’s resignation. A crowd of about 150 had gathered outside the building. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests for three months since the police killing of George Floyd. The demonstrations, often violent, usually target police buildings and federal buildings.