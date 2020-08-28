Police say lightning kills 10 children in remote Uganda town

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police say 10 children have been killed in a lightning strike in a remote town near the Congo border. The children, whose ages ranged from 9 to 16, were sheltering from the rain in a grass-thatched house when the lightning struck Thursday evening. Police say they had been playing soccer in a nearby field. Four other children were injured. Deadly lightning is commonly reported in the East African country during the wet seasons.