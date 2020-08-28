NYC tenants say they were misled into RNC video appearance

NEW YORK (AP) — Three residents of New York City public housing whose criticisms of Mayor Bill de Blasio were used in a video at the Republican National Convention said they were never told their comments were to be showcased in that manner. The New York Times reported Friday that they said they didn’t know that their comments from when they spoke with Lynne Patton, a Trump administration appointee with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, were going to end up being used in support of President Donald Trump. On Twitter, Patton pushed back strongly against the idea the residents had been tricked, and condemned the Times.