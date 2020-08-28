Monsoon rains wreek havoc in Pakistani port city, killing 20

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say heavy rains hit Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi for a fifth straight night, bringing more flooding and killing at least 20 more people as rescuers evacuated people from flooded neighborhoods About 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain have fallen on the city since Sunday, when monsoon rains began lashing the city, forcing authorities to use boats to evacuate people trapped in flooded streets. Downed power lines caused widespread electrical outages, adding misery to the lives of many of the city’s 15 million residents. Some workers stayed at their offices and others spent the night in open areas because there was no transportation to get home.