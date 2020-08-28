Markets mixed after Fed chair says low rates to persist

World markets are mostly higher after the Federal Reserve chair said the U.S. central bank will keep its easy money policy even if inflation hits its 2% target. Shares in Japan retreated after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he is resigning due to health problems. The Nikkei 225 index lost 1.4%, though no major changes in policy are likely. Benchmarks in Europe were mostly higher, as were U.S. futures. The hoped for change in the Fed’s strategy is important for markets that have been rescued by central banks slashing short-term interest rates and buying all kinds of bonds to help weather the coronavirus pandemic.