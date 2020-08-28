Dutch man killed by polar bear on Norway’s Svalbard Islands

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities say a polar bear has attacked an Arctic camping site and killed a 38-year-old Dutch man in Norway’s remote Svalbard Islands. The polar bear was shot dead. The man was rushed to the hospital in the main settlement of Longyearbyen where he was declared dead Friday. The Arctic Svalbard archipelago sits more than 500 miles north of the Norwegian mainland. Norwegian broadcaster NRK said the victim was the fifth person in Svalbard to have been killed by polar bears since 1971. The last time it happened was in 2011 when a British teenager was killed.