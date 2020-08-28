Lawyers: Plea deal possible for slain Illinois boy’s father

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — Attorneys in the case of a northern Illinois man charged with first-degree murder in the April 2019 beating death of his 5-year-old son say a plea deal may be announced next month. At a Friday hearing, a McHenry County judge set a Dec. 9 date for Andrew Freund Sr.’s trial to begin. But the attorneys suggested that they could announce a plea deal on Sept. 16. Freund is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his son AJ Freund, whose body was found in a shallow grave near the family’s Crystal Lake home. The boy’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.