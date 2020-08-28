Katrina to COVID: New Orleans’ Black community pounded again

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall approaches, New Orleans’ Black community is again being pummeled by disaster. This time it’s the coronavirus pandemic. Data show Black residents are dying at greater rates from COVID-19, and they’re less able to bounce back from the economic devastation that has been caused by closures to stem the disease. Allison Plyer of The Data Center estimates that the COVID health and economic crisis will be more severe on Black New Orleanians than Katrina was. Many Black residents work in the city’s hospitality sector, which has taken a devastating hit from the virus.