Israel strikes Gaza after Palestinian militants fire rockets

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says it struck militant targets in Gaza, including a weapons manufacturing site, after six rockets were fired from the territory. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage on either side following the exchange of fire early Friday. Israel and Hamas have traded fire on a number of occasions in recent weeks, and Hamas has launched a wave of incendiary balloons across the frontier that have torched Israeli farmland. Hamas is pressing Israel to ease its blockade on Gaza, and both Egypt and Qatar are trying to shore up an informal cease-fire. Those efforts have grown more urgent in recent days amid a local coronavirus outbreak in Gaza.