In a week of layoffs, MGM Resorts adds 18,000 more

MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000 people as an unchecked pandemic leaves economic scars across numerous U.S. industries, particularly those that rely on healthy crowds of people. MGM furloughed 62,000 of 70,000 employees when casinos in Nevada were forced to close on March 17. Many casinos reopened in early June, but the climb back has been slow. The Casino giant — which has properties in several states and overseas in Macao — said it has brought back thousands of employees as it has reopened, but with 50% capacity limits, it needs fewer workers. One property in New York and one in Las Vegas remain closed.