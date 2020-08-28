Grant helps UWEC program boost childhood literacy

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Thanks to a grant from an area non-profit, a UW-Eau Claire program will better assist local pre-schoolers with their reading and writing.

The university's Early Childhood Literacy Intervention Program, also known as ECLIPSE, received a $12,000 grant from United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Community Fund.

The program allows UW-Eau Claire students to visit child care centers to help kids improve their literacy. The program's manager says COVID-19 has caused a learning deficit among pre-schoolers, and now is more important than ever to get them back on track.

"This is when all of that literacy development and that brain development happens," said Amy Fink, ECLIPSE program manager at UW-Eau Claire. "This is a really crucial time for these kids, and so we're just looking at how we can assist in slowing that gap as much as possible."

Fink says the funding will enable ECLIPSE to potentially double the number of children they serve, going from 350 to 700. ECLIPSE will also purchase literacy kits that include books and other reading and writing materials that will be delivered to kids in the program.