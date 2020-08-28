Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of west central

Wisconsin, including the following areas, Jackson and Monroe.

* Through this evening

* Periods of heavy rainfall are expected from early this morning

through early evening, posing a threat for localized flash

flooding if storms repeat over areas with recently saturated

soils.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&