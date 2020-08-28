Flash Flood Warning until FRI 9:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS

MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN JUNEAU, SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON AND

NORTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES…

At 909 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2

and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is still possible.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Necedah, Warrens, Cutler, City Point, Finley, Mather, The Meadow

Valley Flowage, Normay Ridge, Meadow Valley, Bear Bluff Township,

The Sprague Mather Flowage, The Rezin Landing Strip, Shennington,

Sprague, The Necedah Wildlife Refuge, Cloverdale, Potters Flowage,

Jellystone Park Near Warrens, I 94 Exit 135 and Pray.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned

area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farm land, and other low lying

spots.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED