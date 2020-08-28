Flash Flood Warning until FRI 9:45 AM CDT

Flash Flood Warning until FRI 9:45 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Jackson County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN JUNEAU, SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON AND
NORTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES…
At 909 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2
and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is still possible.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Necedah, Warrens, Cutler, City Point, Finley, Mather, The Meadow
Valley Flowage, Normay Ridge, Meadow Valley, Bear Bluff Township,
The Sprague Mather Flowage, The Rezin Landing Strip, Shennington,
Sprague, The Necedah Wildlife Refuge, Cloverdale, Potters Flowage,
Jellystone Park Near Warrens, I 94 Exit 135 and Pray.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farm land, and other low lying
spots.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED