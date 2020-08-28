Delayed start to school will impact Thorp sports

Thorp (WQOW) - A two-week delay to the start of school will impact Thorp High School's sports schedule.

District Administrator Paul Blanford told News 18 in an email the district will look at its situation and make decisions based on the health and safety of its students and staff.

Blanford said there are no known cases within the student population or coaching staff.

Due to multiple staff members testing positive for COVID-19, Thorp schools will now start on September 15 instead of September 1, the district announced Thursday.

According to the high school's athletic calendar, Thorp's next scheduled competition will be a cross country race on Tuesday in Marshfield.