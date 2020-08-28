Cumberland girl, 13, killed in UTC crash, 3 other children taken to the hospital

Barron County (WQOW) - A 13-year-old girl from Cumberland was killed on Thursday afternoon when the UTV she was on flipped.

It happened at 12:54 p.m. Thursday on 11 1/4 Street east of Cumberland.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, four kids between the age of 11-14 were on a UTV when the driver lost control and it flipped. All four kids were thrown from the machine.

A 13-year-old girl from Cumberland was killed. A 12-year-old boy from Superior was flown to Regions Hospital and is in critical condition. A 14-year-old boy from Rice Lake was also flown to Regions with a head injury but was released late Thursday night. An 11-year-old boy from Rice Lake was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake and was released.

Fitzgerald said it doesn't appear helmets or seat belts were being used.