Consultations to name new PM in Lebanon to begin on Monday

BEIRUT (AP) — The office of Lebanon’s president says binding consultations with members of Parliament to designate a new prime minister will begin early next week. Monday’s consultations will coincide with a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Lebanon, a former French protectorate. He will offer French support after the devastating Aug. 4 port explosion but also ensure that millions in international aid go to those who need it. Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government resigned on Aug. 10, six days after nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded at Beirut’s port where they had been stored for six years. The blast was the most destructive single incident in Lebanon’s history.