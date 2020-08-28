Children’s Museum of Eau Claire puts building up for sale

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After having been closed for the past month, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire has put its current location up for sale as leaders look forward to relocating in 2022.

The museum closed on August 1 because of a significant income drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the month they have been closed, leaders at the children's museum say they have signed a development agreement for the Liner Site. That is the grassy area near the parking ramp on Galloway Street.

The price tag for the current spot at 220 S. Barstow Street is $1.4 million.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, [Children's Museum of Eau Claire] CMEC is moving up the timeline for listing it’s building for sale. Typically, this would have been done a year out from our expected date to relocate and reopen in our new building,” said Michael McHorney, executive director of the museum.

McHorney said he anticipates "operational challenges" to continue through the end of 2021 and the board has approved three reopening metrics: cash reserves must equal at least 6 months, estimated return to pre-pandemic operations within one year of reopening and annual corporate sponsor support at a minimum of 80% of 2020 levels.

McHorney said the 2021 budget is showing the children's museum would operate at a loss of $198,556 if they reopened on January 1.

“To me, that is best case scenario, unless something drastically changes with the pandemic. This would deplete our entire cash reserves and we’d then be using our line of credit to operate. Knowing this, it seems prudent to begin the process of possibly selling our building earlier to move forward with the building of the new children’s museum," McHorney said.

So, what happens if the building sells before a new location is completed?

McHorney said it could lease the building back or operate as a "museum without walls" and focus on play opportunities without a brick and mortar building.

“Bottom line, there will be a children’s museum in the future,” McHorney said. “For 15 years, the children’s museum has been a significant and valuable asset to the community. During the past few months, I’ve been told by countless people about how beloved the children’s museum is in our community. I agree, but it is more than just about being beloved. Play is serious learning and serious business. We’re an educational and economic engine.”